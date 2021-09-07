The largest percentage of data and analytics solution Rapleaf installations were in the retail sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.
In all Rapleaf deployments across sectors, the retail sector accounted for a 17.1% share, followed by media with 17.1%.
In third place was financial services with a 12.4% share and in fourth place was the communications and IT sector with 10.6%.
Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were business and consumer services with a 9.2% share, construction with 5.2%, consumer goods with 4.5%, healthcare with 3.6%, travel and leisure with 3.1% and manufacturing with 3.0%.
Installation by Region
Among the 4,608 installations of Rapleaf, 64.1% figure in North America, followed by, 24.6% in Europe, 9.6% in Asia-Pacific, 0.9% in Middle East & Africa and 0.8% in South & Central America.
The leading clients for Rapleaf include Jiji Press, Lucas Tree Experts, Forum Avto Neva, Park Tower Investments and Park Tower Investments, as tracked by GlobalData.
About Rapleaf
Rapleaf is an email data solutions company. It makes it incredibly easy for marketers to access the data they need to personalize content for their customers.The company is headquartered in the US.
Methodology:
Install Base is based on a unique and robust methodology comprising data indexing from millions of pages. The data (structured as well as unstructured) that is captured is linked and mapped with the existing data on the IT Client Prospector, to provide the user with a holistic as well as granular level view of the product deployments of leading vendors across geographies and sectors. Data are indexed from multiple open sources on the internet, company sources (company websites, whitepapers, job-listings etc.), social-media forums, blog postings, job search postings, content libraries and multiple other sources.