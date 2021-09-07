The largest percentage of data and analytics solution Rapleaf installations were in the retail sector as of August 2021, according to GlobalData Install Base database.

In all Rapleaf deployments across sectors, the retail sector accounted for a 17.1% share, followed by media with 17.1%.

In third place was financial services with a 12.4% share and in fourth place was the communications and IT sector with 10.6%.

Among other prominent sectors in the IT solutions category were business and consumer services with a 9.2% share, construction with 5.2%, consumer goods with 4.5%, healthcare with 3.6%, travel and leisure with 3.1% and manufacturing with 3.0%.

Installation by Region

Among the 4,608 installations of Rapleaf, 64.1% figure in North America, followed by, 24.6% in Europe, 9.6% in Asia-Pacific, 0.9% in Middle East & Africa and 0.8% in South & Central America.

The leading clients for Rapleaf include Jiji Press, Lucas Tree Experts, Forum Avto Neva, Park Tower Investments and Park Tower Investments, as tracked by GlobalData.

About Rapleaf

Rapleaf is an email data solutions company. It makes it incredibly easy for marketers to access the data they need to personalize content for their customers.The company is headquartered in the US.

Methodology:

