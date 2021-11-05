Cisco is the technology company best positioned to benefit from future telecom infrastructure developments in the sector, according to GlobalData analysts.

The USA-based company comes top of the list in a ranking of overall leadership in the themes that matter most among telecom infrastructure companies.

These themes, which can be defined as any issues that keep CEOs awake at night, describe technological, macroeconomic and industry-specific challenges that companies are currently facing, as well as the opportunities they create. GlobalData’s Thematic Research ecosystem identifies and tracks these challenges, and how they create the long-term winners and losers of the mining industry.

Cisco scored highly in several themes, particularly when it comes to Cybersecurity, M&A, ESG, Edge computing, Programmable infrastructure and Private networks, where it received top marks of five out of five.

Cisco received scores of four for Artificial Intelligence, 5G and Everything as a service; and three for COVID-19 performances.

These scores represent GlobalData analysts’ assessments of the competitiveness of each company regarding a particular theme. They are then weighted based on their importance and used to create the final industry ranking.

Cisco is followed in our ranking by Nokia, Intel and Ericsson.

The interactive graphic below provides a comparison of company ratings across the 10 themes in question. The higher up a company is on the list, the better positioned it is to weather disruption in the future, while the companies at the bottom are more vulnerable to disruptive threats.

Click on any of the companies to compare them across all the themes in our analysis.

Our analysis reveals that companies from USA are some of the best-prepared players in the telecom infrastructure game. Companies from South Korea and Sweden also performed well.

These scores are based on overall technology, macroeconomic and sector-specific leadership in 10 of the key themes that matter most to the telecoms industry and are generated by GlobalData analysts' assessments.

This article is based on GlobalData research figures as of 03 November, 2021. For more up to date figures, check the GlobalData website.