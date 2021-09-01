SAP had a portfolio of 263 central/federal government IT contracts collectively worth $1.38bn as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s contracts database.

Among all the active contracts being executed, 250 underwent a competitive bidding process, while the rest went through Incumbent bidding.

In terms of the types of contracts, 138 were for new, followed by 116 new business contracts, six renewal contracts and three extension contracts.

led the primary types of IT services with 140 active contracts, followed by application outsourcing with 80, systems integration with 29, consulting with 10, infrastructure outsourcing with three and BPO with one contracts.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months

The top defence industry contracts of SAP expected to end in the next twelve months include:

Australian Federal Government’s four-year, fixed price contract worth $42m is expected to end on 27 September 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

Department of Finance Australia’s three-year contract worth $3m is slated to expire on 21 September 2021. The fixed price contract had an annual value of $1m.

Department of Finance Australia’s fixed price contract worth $1m is expected to close on 30 June 2022. The annual value of the one-year contract stood at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months

The top defence industry contracts announced by SAP in the last twelve months include:

Department of Finance Australia’s 0-year, fixed price contract worth $3m was announced on 25 March 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Department of Finance Australia’s announced a one-year contract worth $1m on 25 June 2021. The fixed price contract has an annual value of $1m.

Department of Finance Australia, 0-year fixed price contract worth $0m was announced on 19 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value

The top five central/federal government industry contracts by contract value under execution by SAP, as tracked by GlobalData, include:

Bayer’s five-year contract worth $125m. The license based contract has started on 27 July 2010 and is expected to be closed by 26 July 2015. The annual value of the contract at $25m.

Hitachi’s five-year contract worth $125m. The license based contract has started on 25 October 2007 and is expected to be closed by 24 October 2012. The annual value of the contract stands at $25m.

Bayer’s five-year contract worth $100m. The fixed price contract has started on 27 July 2010 and is expected to be closed by 26 July 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $20m.

US Department of Defense’s five-year contract worth $86m. The fixed price contract has started on 07 August 2015 and is expected to be closed by 06 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $17m.

Citigroup’s three-year contract worth $45m. The fixed price contract has started on 28 October 2013 and is expected to be closed by 27 October 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $15m.

About SAP

SAP SE (SAP), formerly SAP AG, is a provider of enterprise application software and software-related services. It provides a wide range of solutions, including enterprise resource planning and financial management, intelligent technologies, analytics, digital platform, human resource, and people engagement, digital supply chain, network, and speed management, customer resource management, and customer experience. The company offers a comprehensive range of business software and enterprise applications that are designed for applications, analytics, cloud, mobile, and database, and technology operations. SAP serves clients in the areas of consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy, and natural resources, financial services, and public services. The company has an operational presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. SAP is headquartered in Walldorf, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.

