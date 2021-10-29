SAP announced an IT contract with National Basketball League on 22 February 2021.

With an estimated duration of about 60 months, the contract commenced on 03 January 2017 and is expected to be closed by 02 January 2022.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 03 January 2017 in Australia, the total contract value stands at $18.24m.

The IT solution areas of relevance to the contract involves information management, business intelligence tools and data management.

The geographic scope of the contract is Oceania.

About SAP

SAP SE (SAP), formerly SAP AG, is a provider of enterprise application software and software-related services. It provides a wide range of solutions, including enterprise resource planning and financial management, intelligent technologies, analytics, digital platform, human resource, and people engagement, digital supply chain, network, and speed management, customer resource management, and customer experience. The company offers a comprehensive range of business software and enterprise applications that are designed for applications, analytics, cloud, mobile, and database, and technology operations. SAP serves clients in the areas of consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy, and natural resources, financial services, and public services. The company has an operational presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. SAP is headquartered in Walldorf, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany.

The company reported revenues of (Euro) EUR27,338 million for the fiscal year ended December 2020 (FY2020), a decrease of 0.8% over FY2019. In FY2020, the company’s operating margin was 24.2%, compared to an operating margin of 16.2% in FY2019. In FY2020, the company recorded a net margin of 18.8%, compared to a net margin of 12.1% in FY2019.

The company reported revenues of EUR6,845 million for the third quarter ended September 2021, an increase of 2.6% over the previous quarter.

Methodology:

Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.