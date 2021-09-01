Science Applications International had a portfolio of 285 defense IT contracts collectively worth $33.54bn as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s contracts database.

Among all the active contracts being executed, 252 underwent a competitive bidding process, while the rest went through Incumbent bidding.

In terms of the types of contracts, 252 were for new business, followed by 18 extension contracts, 14 add-on contracts and one renewal contracts.

Infrastructure outsourcing led the primary types of IT services with 114 active contracts, followed by application outsourcing with 102, systems integration with 34, BPO with 18 and consulting with 17 contracts.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months

The top defence industry contracts of Science Applications International expected to end in the next twelve months include:

US Army Corps of Engineer’s five-year, fixed price contract worth $575m is expected to end on 04 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $115m.

US General Services Administration’s five-year contract worth $320m is slated to expire on 17 May 2022. The fixed price contract had an annual value of $64m.

US Environmental Protection Agency’s fixed price contract worth $320m is expected to close on 20 May 2022. The annual value of the five-year contract stood at $64m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months

The top defence industry contracts announced by Science Applications International in the last twelve months include:

US Army’s two-year, fixed price contract worth $185m was announced on 17 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $92m.

US Air Force’s announced a four-year contract worth $90m on 29 June 2021. The fixed price contract has an annual value of $22m.

US Navy, five-year fixed price contract worth $85m was announced on 27 July 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $17m.

Top contracts by value

The top five defense industry contracts by contract value under execution by Science Applications International, as tracked by GlobalData, include:

US Department of State’s 10-year contract worth $2500m. The fixed price contract has started on 15 February 2011 and is expected to be closed by 15 February 2021. The annual value of the contract at $250m.

US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s eight-year contract worth $900m. The idiq contract has started on 01 November 2010 and is expected to be closed by 31 October 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $112m.

US Army’s five-year contract worth $848m. The idiq contract has started on 18 November 2009 and is expected to be closed by 18 November 2014. The annual value of the contract stands at $170m.

US Army Aviation and Missile Command’s three-year contract worth $836m. The fixed price contract has started on 20 March 2014 and is expected to be closed by 20 March 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $279m.

US Army’s five-year contract worth $800m. The fixed price contract has started on 16 June 2020 and is expected to be closed by 15 June 2025. The annual value of the contract stands at $160m.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) provides technical, intelligence, engineering, and enterprise information technology solutions, and services. The company also provides engineering and integration, analytics, cybersecurity, cloud computing, program management, mission, and training solutions. It also offers logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security services. The company serves government and commercial projects. It serves federal civilian agencies, space, health services, contracts and schedules, intelligence community, the US army, navy, air force, and marine corps. SAIC is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the US.

Methodology: