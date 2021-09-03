Science Applications International was the top IT vendor for the US Army Corps of Engineers, securing three contracts worth $760.18m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 42 vendors, Exelis Inc stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $535.17m, followed by Leidos Holdings with two contracts valued at $256.80m, General Dynamics with three contracts worth $248m, Tetra Tech with one contract worth $185m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Army Corps of Engineers, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by General Dynamics, Science Applications International and Tetra Tech)

Application integration (by General Dynamics and Tetra Tech)

Application maintenance & support (by Exelis Inc, General Dynamics, Leidos Holdings, Science Applications International and Tetra Tech)

Application management (by Exelis Inc, Leidos Holdings, Science Applications International and Tetra Tech)

Application testing (by Tetra Tech)

Communication services (by Leidos Holdings)

Data centre services (by Exelis Inc)

Desktop support & management services (by Exelis Inc and Leidos Holdings)

Infrastructure management (by Exelis Inc)

IT consulting (by Science Applications International)

KPO services (by Tetra Tech)

Network management (by Exelis Inc and Leidos Holdings)

R&D services (by Tetra Tech)

Server management (by Exelis Inc and Leidos Holdings)

Storage services (by Leidos Holdings)

Systems integration (by General Dynamics and Tetra Tech)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Lockheed Martin topped the table with four contracts, followed by General Dynamics with three contracts, Science Applications International with three contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 42.86%, of the overall contracts for the US Army Corps of Engineers, followed by application outsourcing (35.71%), systems integration (9.52%), BPO (7.14%), consulting (4.76%).

In terms of types of contracts, 83.72% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 9.30% accounted for Application outsourcing. Add-on contracts accounted for 4.65% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 95% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 97.56% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Army Corps of Engineers expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $575m with Science Applications International is expected to end on 04 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $115m.

Science Applications International’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $96m is slated to expire on 24 August 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $30m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Army Corps of Engineers in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $185m with Tetra Tech was announced on 03 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $37m.

The three-year, contract worth $50m with Battelle Memorial Institute. The fixed price contract was announced on 09 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $16m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Army Corps of Engineers as of August 2021 include:

Science Applications International’s five-year contract worth $575m. The fixed price contract has started on 05 October 2016 and is expected to be closed by 04 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $115m.

Exelis Inc’s five-year contract worth $517m. Announced on 20 August 2014, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 19 August 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $103m.

Methodology:

