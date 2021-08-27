Science Applications International was the top IT vendor for the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific (SSC Pacific), securing 17 contracts worth $844.27m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 150 vendors, Sentar stood in the second position with five IT contracts worth $291.93m, followed by CGI Group with three contracts valued at $241.80m, KBR with one contract worth $216m, CACI International with three contracts worth $189m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific (SSC Pacific), as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by CGI Group and Science Applications International)

Application integration (by CGI Group and Sentar)

Application maintenance & support (by Science Applications International and Sentar)

Application management (by Science Applications International)

Application testing (by Science Applications International)

Communication services (by Science Applications International)

Infrastructure management (by Science Applications International)

IT consulting (by KBR)

IT security services (by Sentar)

Network integration (by Science Applications International)

Network management (by Science Applications International)

Risk management and consulting (by KBR)

Systems integration (by CGI Group, Science Applications International and Sentar)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific (SSC Pacific), Science Applications International topped the table with 17 contracts, followed by FORWARD SLOPE with 16 contracts, TECHNOLOGY UNLIMITED GROUP with nine contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 53.33%, of the overall contracts for the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific (SSC Pacific), followed by infrastructure outsourcing (26%), systems integration (14.67%), consulting (3.33%), BPO (2.67%).

In terms of types of contracts, 92.67% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 5.33% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 2% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 59% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 39% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific (SSC Pacific) expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $48m with SOLUTE is expected to end on 31 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

Geocent’s five-year, idiq contract worth $47m is slated to expire on 01 June 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $9m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific (SSC Pacific) in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $9m with FORWARD SLOPE was announced on 01 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

The three-year, contract worth $9m with FORWARD SLOPE. The fixed price contract was announced on 10 July 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific (SSC Pacific) as of July 2021 include:

CGI Group’s 10-year contract worth $223m. The fixed price contract has started on 30 July 2019 and is expected to be closed by 28 July 2029. The annual value of the contract stands at $22m.

Science Applications International’s five-year contract worth $219m. Announced on 31 January 2011, the idiq contract is due to expire on 31 January 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $44m.

Methodology:

