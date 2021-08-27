Serco Group was the top IT vendor for the US Department of Health and Human Services, securing one contract worth $1.25bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 246 vendors, ICF International stood in the second position with 14 IT contracts worth $597m, followed by Verizon Communications with four contracts valued at $583.45m, Comprehensive Health Services with two contracts worth $388m, Dovel Technologies with one contract worth $377m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Department of Health and Human Services, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding)

Application integration (by Verizon Communications)

Application maintenance & support (by ActioNet, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Dovel Technologies and Serco Group)

Application management (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Serco Group and Verizon Communications)

Application testing (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding)

BPO (by Serco Group)

Communication services (by Verizon Communications)

Data backup services (by Serco Group)

Data centre services (by ActioNet)

Desktop support & management services (by ActioNet)

Hardware integration (by Verizon Communications)

Infrastructure management (by ActioNet and Verizon Communications)

IT asset management (by Verizon Communications)

IT consulting (by Verizon Communications)

IT security services (by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding)

IT service desk (by ActioNet)

Network consulting (by Verizon Communications)

Network integration (by Verizon Communications)

Network management (by Verizon Communications)

Storage services (by Serco Group)

Systems integration (by Verizon Communications)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Serco Group)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Department of Health and Human Services, ICF International topped the table with 14 contracts, followed by General Dynamics with eight contracts, Science Applications International with six contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 54.88%, of the overall contracts for the US Department of Health and Human Services, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (22.36%), BPO (10.16%), consulting (9.76%), systems integration (2.85%).

In terms of types of contracts, 96.79% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 1.20% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 1.20% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 91% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 7% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Department of Health and Human Services expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $94m with General Dynamics is expected to end on 23 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $19m.

Initiate Government Solution’s five-year, idiq contract worth $80m is slated to expire on 27 September 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $16m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Department of Health and Human Services in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $116m with Centerpoint was announced on 12 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $23m.

The five-year, contract worth $112m with Digital Management,(DMI). The fixed price contract was announced on 10 August 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $22m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Department of Health and Human Services as of July 2021 include:

Serco Group’s five-year contract worth $1250m. The fixed price contract has started on 11 July 2013 and is expected to be closed by 11 July 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $250m.

Dovel Technologie’s five-year contract worth $377m. Announced on 25 July 2018, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 24 July 2023. The annual value of the contract stands at $75m.

Methodology:

