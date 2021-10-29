Simple announced an IT contract with Polish Academy of Sciences on 13 July 2021.

With an estimated duration of about 36 months, the contract commenced on 13 July 2021 and is expected to be closed by 12 July 2024.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 13 July 2021 in Poland, the total contract value stands at $1.87m.

Application outsourcing constitutes the primary IT service type of the contract.

The IT solution areas of relevance to the contract involves enterprise applications and enterprise resource planning (erp) applications.

The geographic scope of the contract is Eastern Europe.

About Simple

Simple SA (Simple), subsidiary of TSS Europe B.V., is an information technology company that develops software solutions. The company provides programming solutions such as simple.aps, simple.crm, simple.erp, simple.aps, simple.hcm, and simple.wms, among others. It offers services such as implementing, integration, advising on infrastructure, consulting, training, financing and leasing, among others. Simple also carries out integration of management systems of dispensers, industrial automation devices, scales, medical systems and telecommunication systems, among others. The company also operates software projects. It caters to various industries such as architecture, institutes, education, medical, production, trade and services, architecture, public administration, and transportation and logistics, among others. Simple is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

The company reported revenues of (Polish Zloty) PLN45.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 2020 (FY2020), a decrease of 4.1% over FY2019. In FY2020, the company’s operating margin was 11.3%, compared to an operating margin of 11.5% in FY2019. In FY2020, the company recorded a net margin of 10.8%, compared to a net margin of 10.8% in FY2019.

