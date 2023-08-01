In the Singaporean technology industry, there were 12 M&A deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $1.3m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $1.3m majority acquisition of branded by nodwin gaming pvt. was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in Singapore decreased by 99% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $115.9m and fell by 99% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 20% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 43% lower than in Q2 2022.

