Singtel Optus was the top IT vendor for the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, securing one contract worth $82.60m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 68 vendors, Unisys stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $60.40m, followed by Computer Sciences Corporation with two contracts valued at $55.41m, Dell Technologies with one contract worth $5.90m, CA Technologies, Inc. with one contract worth $5.43m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Department of Immigration and Border Protection, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by Singtel Optus)

Application maintenance & support (by CA Technologies, Inc.)

Application management (by CA Technologies, Inc.)

Communication services (by Singtel Optus)

Desktop support & management services (by Singtel Optus and Unisys)

Hardware integration (by Dell Technologies and Singtel Optus)

Infrastructure management (by Computer Sciences Corporation, Singtel Optus and Unisys)

Network integration (by Singtel Optus)

Network management (by Singtel Optus and Unisys)

Server management (by Computer Sciences Corporation and Unisys)

Storage services (by Dell Technologies)

Systems integration (by Dell Technologies and Singtel Optus)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, Talent International topped the table with 10 contracts, followed by Data#3 with four contracts, Modis Australia with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



BPO Solutions accounted for 57.35%, of the overall contracts for the Department of Immigration and Border Protection, followed by application outsourcing (23.53%), infrastructure outsourcing (11.76%), consulting (7.35%).

In terms of types of contracts, 90.28% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 5.56% accounted for Application outsourcing. Renewal contracts accounted for 2.78% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 94% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 5% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 50% were based in the Bermuda, Canada, US, Greenland.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Department of Immigration and Border Protection as of August 2021 include:

Singtel Optu’s three-year contract worth $83m. The fixed price contract has started on 05 November 2015 and is expected to be closed by 05 November 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $28m.

Unisy’s four-year contract worth $60m. Announced on 18 October 2017, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 02 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $17m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.