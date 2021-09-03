State Street was the top IT vendor for the Allianz, securing three contracts worth $1.12bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 34 vendors, International Business Machines stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $694.34m, followed by AT&T with one contract valued at $70m, Banner Managed Communication with one contract worth $60m, Computer Sciences Corporation with one contract worth $29m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Allianz, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application management (by State Street)

BPO (by State Street)

Business continuity/disaster recovery (by International Business Machines)

Data centre services (by International Business Machines and State Street)

Desktop support & management services (by International Business Machines and State Street)

Infrastructure management (by International Business Machines)

IT security services (by International Business Machines)

Managed print services (MPS) (by International Business Machines)

Network management (by International Business Machines and State Street)

Server management (by International Business Machines)

Storage services (by International Business Machines)

Vertical-specific BPO (by State Street)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Allianz, International Business Machines topped the table with four contracts, followed by State Street with three contracts, CGI Group with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 32.35%, of the overall contracts for the Allianz, followed by systems integration (26.47%), application outsourcing (20.59%), BPO (20.59%).

In terms of types of contracts, 78.95% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 7.89% accounted for Systems integration. New contracts accounted for 7.89% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 89% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 10% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 32% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Allianz expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $6m with Microsoft is expected to end on 02 May 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Verisk Analytic’s three-year, license based contract worth $3m is slated to expire on 02 July 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Allianz as of August 2021 include:

State Street’s 11-year contract worth $550m. The fixed price contract has started on 03 November 2000 and is expected to be closed by 02 May 2011. The annual value of the contract stands at $52m.

State Street’s five-year contract worth $450m. Announced on 03 November 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 02 November 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $90m.

Methodology:

