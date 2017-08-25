Amy covers lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach her at amy.smithers@verdict.co.uk

The first screen adaptation of JK Rowling’s Cormoran Strike novels will be screened this weekend.

The new TV series is a three part series starting on 9:05pm London time on Sunday 27 August on BBC One. With a second part showing the next day, bank holiday Monday at 9 pm. Then concluding with the third and final episode Sunday 3 September.

The Cookoo’s Calling is the first of the trilogy of novels. Rowling, who pens the crime series under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, released the first book back in 2013.

The story is focused on the life of private detective Cormoran Strike.

Strike, a former investigator in the Special Investigation Branch of the Royal Military Police. After losing the lower part of his leg in a bombing in Afghanistan, Strike turned to private investigating.

The down and out detective has to battle his own demons from growing up as the illegitimate son of rock star Jonny Rokeby and a notorious groupie Leda Strike.

Strike and his temporary receptionist Robin ends up mixed up in the investigation of the death of Lula Landry.

As a famous supermodel, Landry’s death is obviously high profile and Cormoran Strike is hired by her brother to investigate the suspected suicide.

Tom Burke has been cast as the surly detective, Strike. Robin Ellacott – Strike’s receptionist, will be played by Holliday Grainger.

The fourth book in the series, Lethal White is in the pipeline, with no scheduled release date yet.

The Harry Potter author has confirmed that there are a further four Strike novels planned for the future.

Unfortunately, the first episode clashing with the ITV behemoth – Victoria, which comes back for its second series on Sunday at 9:05 pm on ITV. This is the time when catch up TV really comes into its own!

The two-part adaptation of the second book in the series, The Silkworm will be premiered in 2018.