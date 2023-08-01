In the Swedish technology industry, there were 31 M&A deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $296.7m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $228.5m majority acquisition of signup software by sus intermediate co was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in Sweden increased by 94% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $152.6m and fell by 66% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume increased by 29% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 14% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Sweden in Q2 2023 were Grant Thornton International; Clearwater International; Danske Bank with 3, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in Sweden Q2 2023 were Setterwalls Advokatbyra; Advokatfirman Vinge KB; Hannes Androsch with 4, 3, 3 deals respectively.

