In the Swedish technology industry, there were 23 M&A deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $152.6m, according to GlobalData's Deals Database. The $65m acquisition of epiluvac by veeco instruments was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, M&A activity in Sweden increased by 46% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $104.8m and rose by 273% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 26% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 23% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in Sweden in Q1 2023 were Grant Thornton International; ABG Sundal Collier Holding; Danske Bank with 3, 1, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in Sweden Q1 2023 were Setterwalls Advokatbyra; Advokatfirman Vinge KB; Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyra KB with 4, 3, 1 deals respectively.

GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes