T-Systems International was the top IT vendor for the Volkswagen, securing two contracts worth $506.81m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 52 vendors, International Business Machines stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $265.72m, followed by Dell Technologies with two contracts valued at $105m, Vodafone Group with two contracts worth $53m, Datagroup IT Services with one contract worth $52m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Volkswagen, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by Datagroup IT Services and International Business Machines)

Application management (by Datagroup IT Services and International Business Machines)

BPO (by Dell Technologies)

Communication services (by International Business Machines and T-Systems International)

CRM BPO (by Dell Technologies)

Data centre services (by T-Systems International)

Desktop support & management services (by International Business Machines)

HR BPO (by Dell Technologies)

Infrastructure management (by International Business Machines and T-Systems International)

IT asset management (by International Business Machines)

Network management (by International Business Machines and T-Systems International)

Storage services (by T-Systems International)

Training services (by Dell Technologies)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Volkswagen, International Business Machines topped the table with four contracts, followed by Capgemini with two contracts, T-Systems International with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 36.54%, of the overall contracts for the Volkswagen, followed by systems integration (28.85%), application outsourcing (21.15%), BPO (13.46%).

In terms of types of contracts, 62.12% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 21.21% accounted for Systems integration. Extension contracts accounted for 16.67% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 78% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 19% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 32.14% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Volkswagen expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $29m with Hewlett Packard Enterprise is expected to end on 01 February 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

DeciVision’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $0m is slated to expire on 02 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Volkswagen in the last twelve months include:

-1-years, fixed price contract worth $14m with Microsoft was announced on 10 February 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $8m.

The one-year, contract worth $0m with DeciVision. The fixed price contract was announced on 02 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Volkswagen as of July 2021 include:

T-Systems International’s seven-year contract worth $485m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 July 2009 and is expected to be closed by 30 June 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $69m.

International Business Machine’s seven-year contract worth $265m. Announced on 01 July 2009, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 June 2016. The annual value of the contract stands at $38m.

Methodology:

