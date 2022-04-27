Taiwan (Province of China)’s technology industry IT recruitment activity rises 5.3% in March 2022

Taiwan (Province of China)’s technology industry registered a 5.3% rise in IT hiring activity in March 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 4.1% in March 2022 when compared with February 2022.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 28.34% share in March 2022, recording an increase of 0.48% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Taiwan (Province of China)’s technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.3% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Taiwan (Province of China)’s technology industry in March 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 71.69% in March 2022, registering a 40.45% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 17.4% share, an increase of 44.23% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.19%, registering a 27.91% decline from February 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 1.86%, down 33.33% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in Taiwan (Province of China)’s IT recruitment activity in March 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 115.66% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Taiwan (Province of China)’s technology industry during March 2022 over February 2022.

MediaTek posted 39 IT jobs in March 2022 and registered a rise of 200% over the previous month. Applied Materials with 38 IT jobs and International Business Machines with 33 jobs, recorded an 11.76% flat growth and a 266.67% growth, respectively, while Trend Micro recorded an increase of 114.29% with 30 job postings during March 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in March 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.45%, up by 23.83% from February 2022. Mid Level positions with a 27.15% share, registered an increase of 25.81% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 17.4% share, up 50% over February 2022.