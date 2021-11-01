Tata Consultancy Services announced an IT contract with Heritage Life Insurance on 19 October 2021.

With an estimated duration of about 36 months, the contract is scheduled on 19 October 2021 and is expected to be closed by 18 October 2024.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 19 October 2021 in the US, the total contract value stands at $4.32m.

Application outsourcing constitutes the primary IT service type of the contract.

The contract involves enterprise applications, customer relationship management applications, vertical specific applications, information management and content management.

The geographic scope of the contract is the US.

About Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd, is an information technology (IT) company. It offers IT infrastructure services, engineering, and industrial services, business intelligence, business process outsourcing, and consulting services, cloud services, quality engineering, enterprise solutions, and asset-leveraged solutions. The company offers business solutions to various industries including banking, financial services, communication, media, technology, insurance, life sciences and healthcare, retail, consumer goods and distribution, manufacturing, information services, Hi-Tech, education, energy and utilities, life sciences, healthcare, travel, transportation, and hospitality. It’s software products comprise TCS BaNCS, Ignio, TAP, TCS iON, TCS TwinX, TCS Optumera, TCS OmniStore, TCS ADD, TCS HOBS, Quartz, Jile, and TCS MasterCraft. The company has operations across South America, North America, Europe, India, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. TCS is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

The company reported revenues of (Rupee) INR1,641,770 million for the fiscal year ended March 2021 (FY2021), an increase of 4.6% over FY2020. In FY2021, the company’s operating margin was 25.2%, compared to an operating margin of 24.6% in FY2020. In FY2021, the company recorded a net margin of 19.8%, compared to a net margin of 20.6% in FY2020.

The company reported revenues of INR468,670 million for the second quarter ended September 2021, an increase of 3.2% over the previous quarter.

