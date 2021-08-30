Tata Consultancy Services was the top IT vendor for the Transport for NSW, securing two contracts worth $117.75m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 85 vendors, Randstad stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $26.20m, followed by DXC Technology with two contracts valued at $14.12m, SYNNEX with two contracts worth $9.65m, Wipro with two contracts worth $8.05m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Transport for NSW, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Tata Consultancy Services)

Application integration (by DXC Technology)

Application maintenance & support (by DXC Technology and Tata Consultancy Services)

Application management (by Tata Consultancy Services)

BPO (by PageGroup, Randstad and Tata Consultancy Services)

CRM BPO (by Tata Consultancy Services)

Hardware integration (by DXC Technology)

HR BPO (by PageGroup and Randstad)

Systems integration (by DXC Technology)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Transport for NSW, Fujitsu topped the table with five contracts, followed by Dimension Data with four contracts, International Business Machines with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 44.71%, of the overall contracts for the Transport for NSW, followed by BPO (21.18%), infrastructure outsourcing (15.29%), consulting (10.59%), systems integration (8.24%).

In terms of types of contracts, 96.47% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 3.53% accounted for BPO. .

As of July 2021, 100% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Transport for NSW expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $0m with Salesforce.Com is expected to end on 15 November 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

SoftwareONE’s four-year, fixed price contract worth $0m is slated to expire on 22 September 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $0m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Transport for NSW as of July 2021 include:

Tata Consultancy Service’s three-year contract worth $59m. The fixed price contract has started on 29 March 2018 and is expected to be closed by 01 April 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $20m.

