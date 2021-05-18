Total technology industry artificial intelligence deals worth $59.52bn were announced globally for April 2021, with the $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 204.8% over the previous month of $19.53bn and a rise of 469.02% when compared with the last 12-month average of $10.46bn.

In terms of number of artificial intelligence deals, the sector saw a drop of 2.57% with 265 deals in April 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 272 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with artificial intelligence deals worth $36.4bn in April 2021.

technology industry artificial intelligence deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five artificial intelligence deals accounted for 85.4% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five artificial intelligence deals stood at $50.8bn, against the overall value of $59.52bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry artificial intelligence deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) CVC Capital Partners SICAV-FIS’s $20.9bn private equity deal with Toshiba

2) The $19.7bn acquisition of Nuance Communications by Microsoft

3) Panasonic’s $7.1bn acquisition of 80% stake in Blue Yonder

4) The $2bn acquisition deal of Turbonomic by International Business Machines

5) GI Partners’ private equity deal with ORBCOMM for $1.1bn.

