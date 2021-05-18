Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $3.29bn were announced in Europe in April 2021, led by $800m venture financing of MessageBird, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 8.6% over the previous month of $3.6bn and a rise of 74.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.89bn.

Europe held a 15.18% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $21.68bn in April 2021. With a 3.90% share and deals worth $845.28m, The Netherlands was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Europe recorded 212 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 30.03% over the previous month and a drop of 7.02% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 83 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 53.4% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.76bn, against the overall value of $3.29bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel, Atomicorp, BlackRock, Bonnier Ventures, Eurazeo, Glynn Capital Management, LGT Lightstone Europe, Longbow Capital, Mousse Partners, NewView Capital, Owl Rock Capital Partners, Tiger Global Management and Y Combinator’s $800m venture financing of MessageBird

2) The $316.82m venture financing of KRY International by Accel, CPP Investments, Creandum, Fidelity Management & ResearchLLC, Index Ventures, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and Project A Ventures

3) CPP Investments and Fidelity Asia Ventures Fund’s $300m venture financing of KRY (Sweden)

4) The $220m venture financing of SAlan by Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, EXOR, Index Ventures, Ribbit Capital and Temasek Investments

5) Bpifrance Financement, Brighteye Ventures, Elaia Partners, Holding Italiana Quattordicesima, IDInvest Partners and KKRInc’ venture financing of Ornikar for $120.24m.

