Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $5.01bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in April 2021, led by $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 30.7% over the previous month of $7.23bn and a rise of 9.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.57bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 23.11% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $21.68bn in April 2021. With a 9.04% share and deals worth $1.96bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 315 deals during April 2021, marking a decrease of 23.17% over the previous month and a drop of 5.69% over the 12-month average. China recorded 142 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry venture financing deals in April 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 48.1% of the overall value during April 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.41bn, against the overall value of $5.01bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of April 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BlackRock, Innovation Growth Ventures, OMERS Infrastructure Management and SoftBank Vision Fund II’s $640m venture financing of Trax Technology Solutions

2) The $600m venture financing of Xingyun Group by Honghui Capital, Jingwei China, Mirae Asset Securities(China), Skywalker Accelerator, Taikang Life Insurance and Wuyuan Capital

3) Lightspeed Management Company, Snap, Tiger Global Management and Twitter’s $502m venture financing of Mohalla Tech

4) The $343m venture financing of SBundl Technologies Private by Accel, Amansa Capital, Carmignac, Falcon Edge Capital, Goldman Sachs Asia Strategic Ii, INQ Holdings, MIH India Food Holdings, Prosus and Think Investments

5) Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, Eight Roads Ventures India, LGT Group Foundation, Prosus Ventures, Temasek Holdings (Private), Think Investments and TPG Growth’ venture financing of 91streets Media Technologies for $323m.

