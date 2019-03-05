Total technology M&A deals in Q4 2018 worth $92bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 14.3% over the previous quarter and a drop of 4.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $96.43bn.

Comparing deals activity in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $73.82bn. At the country level, the United States topped the list in terms of deal value at $72.83bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q4 2018 was the United States with 604 deals, followed by the United Kingdom with 136 and Canada with 80.

In 2018, as of the end of Q4 technology M&As worth $422.08bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 83.1% year on year.

Technology M&A deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology M&A deals accounted for 61.2% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $56.29bn, against the overall value of $92bn recorded for the quarter.

The top announced technology M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was International Business Machines’ $34bn acquisition of Red Hat.

In second place was SAP’s acquisition of Qualtrics International for $8bn and in third place was CommScope HoldingInc’s $7.4bn acquisition of ARRIS International.

Merck &Inc’s $3.69bn acquisition of Antelliq and II-VI’s acquisition of Finisar for $3.2bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.