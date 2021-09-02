Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was the top IT vendor for the Bharti Airtel, securing 17 contracts worth $3.78bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 61 vendors, International Business Machines stood in the second position with 11 IT contracts worth $3.04bn, followed by Nokia Siemens Networks with four contracts valued at $515.10m, Nokia Networks with eight contracts worth $476.48m, Tech Mahindra with two contracts worth $273m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Bharti Airtel, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application maintenance & support (by International Business Machines)

Application management (by International Business Machines)

BPO (by International Business Machines)

Business continuity/disaster recovery (by International Business Machines)

Communication services (by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

CRM BPO (by International Business Machines)

Data centre services (by International Business Machines)

Deployment and support services (by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Desktop support & management services (by International Business Machines)

Hardware integration (by International Business Machines)

Infrastructure management (by International Business Machines and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Network consulting (by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Network equipment maintenance and support (by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Network integration (by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Network management (by International Business Machines and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson)

Server management (by International Business Machines)

Storage services (by International Business Machines)

Systems integration (by International Business Machines)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Bharti Airtel, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson topped the table with 17 contracts, followed by International Business Machines with 11 contracts, Nokia Networks with eight contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 67.21%, of the overall contracts for the Bharti Airtel, followed by systems integration (13.11%), application outsourcing (9.84%), BPO (9.84%).

In terms of types of contracts, 85.48% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 11.29% accounted for Systems integration. New contracts accounted for 1.61% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 98% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 1% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 72.73% were based in the Asia.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Bharti Airtel expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $5m with International Business Machines is expected to end on 21 March 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $4m is slated to expire on 10 April 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Bharti Airtel in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $12m with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson was announced on 07 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $4m.

The three-year, contract worth $8m with Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. The fixed price contract was announced on 07 October 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Bharti Airtel as of August 2021 include:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s two-year contract worth $2000m. The fixed price contract has started on 18 July 2007 and is expected to be closed by 17 July 2009. The annual value of the contract stands at $1000m.

International Business Machine’s 10-year contract worth $1000m. Announced on 01 December 2010, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 30 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $100m.

Methodology:

