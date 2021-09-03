Telia was the top IT vendor for the Stockholm County Council, securing one contract worth $121.51m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 39 vendors, Transcom WorldWide stood in the second position with two IT contracts worth $101.77m, followed by CGI with one contract valued at $96.11m, Computer Sciences Corporation with one contract worth $13.29m, MobileIron with one contract worth $8.40m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Stockholm County Council, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Application maintenance & support (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Application management (by CGI and Computer Sciences Corporation)

BPO (by Transcom WorldWide)

Communication services (by CGI)

CRM BPO (by Transcom WorldWide)

Desktop support & management services (by CGI and Computer Sciences Corporation)

Enterprise broadband (by Telia)

Enterprise fixed line services (by Telia)

Enterprise fixed voice (by Telia)

Enterprise mobility (by Telia)

Hardware integration (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

IT consulting (by CGI)

IT security services (by CGI)

Mobile data (by Telia)

Mobile voice (by Telia)

Network management (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Systems integration (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Vertical-specific BPO (by Transcom WorldWide)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Stockholm County Council, HiQ International topped the table with three contracts, followed by Cybercom Group with three contracts, Valtech with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Consulting Solutions accounted for 82.05%, of the overall contracts for the Stockholm County Council, followed by application outsourcing (7.69%), BPO (5.13%), infrastructure outsourcing (5.13%).

In terms of types of contracts, 95% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.50% accounted for Application outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 2.50% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 97% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Western Europe.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Stockholm County Council as of August 2021 include:

Telia’s four-year contract worth $122m. The fixed price contract has started on 25 September 2013 and is expected to be closed by 22 September 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $30m.

CGI’s 10-year contract worth $96m. Announced on 16 July 2019, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 15 July 2029. The annual value of the contract stands at $10m.

Methodology:



Globaldata’s IT Contracts Database is a comprehensive collection of all publicly disclosed IT services, software, and telecom contracts. Its scope of coverage lies in the areas of outsourcing mainly being application, infrastructure, and business processes, also including systems integration & consulting. The database presents reliable information, enabling IT services and software product providers in identifying prospective business opportunities. The value of the contract is calculated by its unique display of patterns relating to IT services adoption across industry segments, solution areas, industries, and geographies.