Telos was the top IT vendor for the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, securing two contracts worth $797.04m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 117 vendors, American Systems stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $770.07m, followed by STG with one contract valued at $770.07m, Honeywell International with two contracts worth $571.13m, BCF Solutions with one contract worth $486m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by American Systems, BCF Solutions, Honeywell International, STG and Telos)

Application testing (by Honeywell International)

Hardware integration (by BCF Solutions and Honeywell International)

Infrastructure management (by American Systems, STG and Telos)

IT security services (by American Systems, BCF Solutions, STG and Telos)

Network integration (by American Systems, STG and Telos)

Network management (by American Systems, STG and Telos)

Systems integration (by American Systems, BCF Solutions, Honeywell International, STG and Telos)

Training services (by Honeywell International)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Northrop Grumman topped the table with nine contracts, followed by Lockheed Martin with nine contracts, General Atomics with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 47.86%, of the overall contracts for the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (29.06%), consulting (8.55%), systems integration (7.69%), BPO (6.84%).

In terms of types of contracts, 82.05% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 14.53% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 3.42% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 72% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 27% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The seven-year, idiq contract worth $770m with STG is expected to end on 01 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $110m.

Telo’s seven-year, idiq contract worth $770m is slated to expire on 02 April 2015. The annual value of the contract stands at $110m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in the last twelve months include:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $92m with Georgia Tech Research Institute was announced on 04 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $18m.

The five-year, contract worth $28m with McCallie Associates. The fixed price contract was announced on 09 December 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $6m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center as of July 2021 include:

STG’s seven-year contract worth $770m. The idiq contract has started on 02 April 2015 and is expected to be closed by 01 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $110m.

Telo’s seven-year contract worth $770m. Announced on 02 April 2015, the idiq contract is due to expire on 01 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $110m.

Methodology:

