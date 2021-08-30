Telstra was the top IT vendor for the Department of Finance Australia, securing four contracts worth $183.37m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 96 vendors, Acquia stood in the second position with 10 IT contracts worth $23.42m, followed by ASG Group with four contracts valued at $20.47m, SAP with nine contracts worth $8.77m, Kelly Services with one contract worth $3.70m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of Department of Finance Australia, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application hosting (by Acquia)

Application integration (by Acquia)

Application management (by ASG Group)

BPO (by Kelly Services)

Communication services (by ASG Group and Telstra)

Desktop support & management services (by ASG Group)

HR BPO (by Kelly Services)

Network management (by Telstra)

Systems integration (by Acquia)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the Department of Finance Australia, Acquia topped the table with 10 contracts, followed by SAP with nine contracts, Data#3 with five contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 40.63%, of the overall contracts for the Department of Finance Australia, followed by BPO (27.08%), infrastructure outsourcing (14.58%), systems integration (12.50%), consulting (5.21%).

In terms of types of contracts, 94% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 4% accounted for BPO. Extension contracts accounted for 1% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 96% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 4% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the Department of Finance Australia expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $3m with SAP is expected to end on 21 September 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

SAP’s one-year, fixed price contract worth $1m is slated to expire on 24 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by Department of Finance Australia in the last twelve months include:

fixed price contract worth $3m with SAP was announced on 25 March 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

The one-year, contract worth $1m with SAP. The fixed price contract was announced on 25 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by Department of Finance Australia as of July 2021 include:

Telstra’s eight-year contract worth $180m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 July 2012 and is expected to be closed by 30 June 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $22m.

Acquia’s four-year contract worth $21m. Announced on 15 September 2014, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 14 September 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $5m.

