Temenos announced an IT contract with Curo Fund Services on 11 May 2021.

With an estimated duration of about 36 months, the contract commenced on 11 May 2021 and is expected to be closed by 10 May 2024.

As per the terms of the agreement signed by the companies on 11 May 2021 in South Africa, the total contract value stands at $800k.

The IT solution areas of relevance to the contract involves enterprise applications, financial applications and vertical specific applications.

The geographic scope of the contract is Africa.

About Temenos

Temenos AG (Temenos), formerly Temenos Group AG, provides banking software systems. The company provides software services for retail, corporate and correspondent, universal, microfinance, private and community banking sectors. It offers software for financial functions such as deposits, payments, lending and internet banking. Major products of Temenos include collections, fund administration, data and analytics, regulatory compliance, and Core Banking. Its services portfolio comprises core banking, Insight business intelligence, channels, BSA/AML compliance suite, TriComply, social comply, BankerVMS, BankerMLS, Bank RISK, TriVault and TriShield. The company’s business operations span across the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and Latin America. Temenos is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

The company reported revenues of (US Dollars) US$887.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 2020 (FY2020), a decrease of 8.7% over FY2019. In FY2020, the company’s operating margin was 26.3%, compared to an operating margin of 24.2% in FY2019. In FY2020, the company recorded a net margin of 19.7%, compared to a net margin of 18.6% in FY2019.

The company reported revenues of US$231.6 million for the third quarter ended September 2021, a decrease of 48% over the previous quarter.

