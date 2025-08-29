The Spinning Cone Column Has Unique Features That Allows For The Removal Of Alcohol From Wine While Protecting Taste Image Source: Adobe

In the world of wine, quality is king. Every decision made during production — from grape selection to bottling — is done with one goal in mind: to protect and enhance the wine’s natural characteristics. When it comes to removing alcohol, this commitment to quality is even more critical. For winemakers seeking the most gentle, precise, and reliable method, the Spinning Cone Column (SCC) from Flavourtech has become the system of choice.

Unlike other vacuum distillation technologies, the SCC combines low operating temperatures with exceptionally short residence times to preserve the wine’s aroma and integrity. The result? A dealcoholised wine base and aroma that, when recombined, recreate the original wine — without compromise.

Unique features that preserve wine quality

The SCC’s design is fundamentally different from traditional vacuum distillation columns.

Its operating temperature range of just 30–45 °C — thanks to a highly efficient vacuum — means that even the most delicate wine volatiles are preserved. Under these gentle conditions, there is no risk of “cooking” the wine, and the resulting dealcoholised base remains fresh and vibrant.

Equally important is the short residence time. Wine spends less than 30 seconds inside the column, meaning there is almost no exposure to heat. This is a critical distinction: in many other systems, wine can be subjected to higher temperatures for several minutes, creating irreversible flavour damage. With packed columns, the product continuously recirculates over the packing material, with repeated contact between the liquid and vapour phases increasing the chance of thermal damage.

This combination of low temperature and short contact time ensures that neither the feed wine, its extracted aroma, nor the dealcoholised base suffers any thermal degradation.

A competitor’s compliment: proof in the glass

The SCC’s performance has been praised across the industry, even by competitors. The CEO of a competing technology company once remarked that when a wine was processed through the SCC, split into its dealcoholised base, captured aroma, and alcohol fraction, and then recombined, the result was indistinguishable from the original wine. This ability to “put the wine back together” without detectable change is testament to the SCC’s gentle, yet effective operation.

How the SCC works

The Spinning Cone Column is a next-generation vacuum distillation column. Inside the column, the feed wine passes over a series of inverted cones — some stationary, some spinning — which create thin films of liquid. This increases surface area, allowing rapid and efficient separation of volatile compounds.

The SCC can operate in a two stage, automated inline process:

Aroma capture stage: The most delicate aromatic compounds are separated and collected first. Alcohol removal stage: The wine, now without its top notes, is processed to remove alcohol to the desired level.

By separating aroma first and re-adding it after dealcoholisation, winemakers can retain the complexity, bouquet, and signature profile of the original wine.

The SCC vs. packed columns: no contest

The wine industry has long used vacuum distillation to remove alcohol, but these are packed or plate column systems. While these technologies have their place (such as in the chemical or petrochemical industries), they come with inherent physical limitations that make them less suitable for high-quality wine dealcoholisation.

Packed columns rely on structured packing material inside a tall column. Wine vapour passes through the packing, condensing and re-evaporating multiple times. Although vacuum can be applied, the following drawbacks remain:

Higher temperatures – Even under vacuum, packed columns typically run at higher temperatures than the SCC, increasing the risk of heat damage.

– Even under vacuum, packed columns typically run at higher temperatures than the SCC, increasing the risk of heat damage. Longer residence times – Wine can be inside the column for several minutes, greatly increasing exposure to heat.

– Wine can be inside the column for several minutes, greatly increasing exposure to heat. Foaming and fouling – Wines with solids, such as those from stuck fermentation, cause problems for packed or plate columns, leading to operational difficulties.

There is much discussion in the industry about “new” packed column technology, but the reality is that their fundamental physical design still limits how gentle they can be. They simply cannot match the SCC’s combination of low temperature and short residence time — the two factors that matter most for preserving wine quality.

SCC vs. Packed Column – side by side comparison.

A system designed for gentle volatile capture

The SCC was not adapted from another industry; it was purpose-built for the gentle handling of food and beverage products. Its ability to capture and return volatile compounds without degradation is why it’s used not only in winemaking but also in the flavour, coffee, tea, fruit, and dairy industries.

For wine, the SCC ensures that:

The delicate aroma compounds are protected and reintroduced to the dealcoholised base.

The dealcoholised base remains fresh and true to the original wine.

There is no thermal damage at any stage of processing.

This level of quality preservation is not achievable with packed or plate columns.

The SCC advantage in stuck fermentation

One unique feature of the SCC is its ability to reduce alcohol during stuck fermentation — a capability no other distillation technology can match.

In stuck fermentation, residual solids remain in the wine, often along with higher-than-desired alcohol levels. Packed or plate columns cannot process these wines because solids cause blockages, fouling, and inefficiencies. The SCC, however, can handle liquids containing solids with ease, allowing winemakers to:

Reduce the alcohol content to a desired level.

Restart fermentation under more favourable conditions.

Salvage wines that might otherwise be lost.

This not only saves valuable product but also gives winemakers greater flexibility and control over production.

Flavourtech’s new small-scale SCC100 allows smaller wineries to enter the NOLO wine market.

Why the Spinning Cone Column is the ‘today and tomorrow’ of alcohol removal in wine

While many technologies claim to be “gentle,” the true test is in the glass. The SCC has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to remove alcohol while keeping the wine’s original character intact. Zero alcohol wines produced using the SCC have been awarded “Overall Judges’ Wine of Show” at the Mid-Low-No Alcohol Awards, eight of the nine gold medals at the 2023 World Alcohol-Free Awards and “Best White Wine” at this same show in 2025 demonstrating their exceptional flavour profiles.

Its proven advantages include:

Low column temperatures (30–45 °C) – Prevents heat damage to aroma and flavour. Extremely short residence time (<30 seconds) – Minimises thermal impact. Ability to process solids – Filtration of wine is not required prior to processing making it ideal for stuck fermentation scenarios. Consistent, reproducible quality – Trusted by premium winemakers worldwide.

Flavourtech continues to optimise their SCC technology with recent developments allowing for alcohol reconcentration and reduced volume loss. With over 30 years of experience in dealcoholising wine, they employ highly skilled engineers, technicians and support staff backed by a global network of agents and distributors. The company operates pilot plants across the globe so that you can trial their unique technologies on your own products, either at one of their pilot plants or at your own facility with the support of Flavourtech’s wine application specialists.

So, for winemakers serious about protecting the essence of their wines while meeting the growing demand for no- and low-alcohol options, the SCC is the clear choice. With its gentle operation, unmatched aroma retention and versatility, this Australian technology not only delivers exceptional results but sets the benchmark for what alcohol removal should be: precise, efficient, and respectful of the wine’s true character.

Download the whitepaper Pioneers in Dealcoholisation Technologies to learn more about the Spinning Cone Column from Flavourtech.