In the British technology industry, there were 29 private equity deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $273.9m, according to GlobalData's Deals Database. The $162.9m investment by aliter capital in ITM Communications was the industry's largest disclosed deal.

In value terms, private equity deal activity in The UK increased by 730% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $33m and fell by 96% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 6% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 12% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in The UK in Q1 2023 were PricewaterhouseCoopers International; Alantra Partners; ABG Corporate Finance with 4, 3, 1 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these private equity deals in The UK Q1 2023 were Addleshaw Goddard; Hill Dickinson; Squire Patton Boggs (US) with 2, 2, 2 deals respectively.

