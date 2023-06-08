In the US technology industry, there were 514 M&A deals announced in Q1 2023, worth a total value of $25.2bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $10bn minority acquisition of openai by microsoft was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in The US increased by 78% in Q1 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $14.2bn and fell by 76% as compared to Q1 2022. Related deal volume increased by 4% in Q1 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 30% lower than in Q1 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in The US in Q1 2023 were BDO International; Deerpath Capital Management; Farrell Advisory with 3, 3, 3 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in The US Q1 2023 were DLA Piper; Kirkland & Ellis; Fenwick & West with 9, 8, 7 deals respectively.

