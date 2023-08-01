In the British technology industry, there were 125 M&A deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $2bn, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $1.4bn acquisition of reward gateway by edenred was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, M&A activity in The UK increased by 25% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $1.6bn and fell by 15% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 2% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 13% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these M&A deals in The UK in Q2 2023 were Houlihan Lokey; KPMG International Coop; Lazard with 4, 3, 2 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these M&A deals in The UK Q2 2023 were Addleshaw Goddard; Keystone Law Group; Paul Hastings with 4, 4, 4 deals respectively.



