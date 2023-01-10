Hybrid cloud is one of the themes that will have a significant impact on technology companies. Credit: Thapana_Studio/Shutterstock.com

The future of the application Software industry will be shaped by a range of disruptive themes, with hybrid Cloud Computing being an important theme that will have a meaningful impact throughout the industry.

Cloud computing’s importance has grown significantly in recent years. It has enabled the use of shared information technology (IT) infrastructure and services to create a flexible, scalable, and on-demand IT environment. Cloud computing provides users with an approach to consuming IT that is significantly more flexible, resource-efficient, and cost-effective compared to traditional IT. Cloud-based IT resources can be delivered privately, for use by one or a specific group of enterprises, or publicly, where IT resources are accessed according to multi-tenancy principles. Hybrid cloud environments, which combine the use of both public and private cloud, are becoming increasingly popular among enterprises that aim to enjoy the benefits of both.

The application software industry refers to companies that design computer programmes, more often referred to as apps, aimed at carrying out specific tasks other than ones relating to the operation of the computer itself. These apps are designed for businesses, consumers, and enterprises. The large tech companies in this industry also tend to be developers and sellers of hybrid cloud services.

However, not all companies are equal when it comes to their capabilities and investments in the key themes that matter most to their industry. Understanding how companies are positioned and ranked in the most important themes can be a key leading indicator of their future earnings potential and relative competitive position.

According to GlobalData’s thematic research report Cloud Computing, leading adopters of hybrid cloud services include: IBM, Software AG, Microsoft, Alphabet and Apple.

Insight from a top ranked company

Microsoft

Microsoft provides a broad spectrum of services, including cloud-based solutions, solution support, and consulting services. Microsoft’s Azure business is second only to Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its comprehensive cloud model, including core development technologies such as mobile, IoT and serverless. Azure also provides extensive hybrid cloud management functionality, which extend to on-premises data centres of clients.

The billions of dollars of annual investment the company has made in Azure are paying off, allowing Microsoft to reposition itself as a cloud-first and mobile-first company. Microsoft has built momentum through key acquisitions and technology partnerships, including Oracle and Docker, recruiting more developers by offering them a broader platform (including IOS and Android) on which to create apps.

To further understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the technology industry, access GlobalData’s latest thematic research report on Cloud Computing.

