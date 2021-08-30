Total System Services had a portfolio of 139 financial markets IT contracts collectively worth $4.22bn as of July 2021, according to GlobalData’s contracts database.

Among all the active contracts being executed, 74 underwent a competitive bidding process, while the rest went through Incumbent bidding.

In terms of the types of contracts, 69 were for new business, followed by 41 extension contracts, 21 renewal contracts, five new contracts, two upgrade contracts and one add-on contracts.

BPO led the primary types of IT services with 124 active contracts, followed by with seven, systems integration with four, application outsourcing with two and infrastructure outsourcing with two contracts.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months

The top defence industry contracts of Total System Services expected to end in the next twelve months include:

Synovus Financial’s three-year, fixed price contract worth $4m is expected to end on 15 April 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

KBC Bank’s three-year contract worth $4m is slated to expire on 27 January 2022. The fixed price contract had an annual value of $1m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months

The top defence industry contracts announced by Total System Services in the last twelve months include:

Top contracts by value

The top five financial markets industry contracts by contract value under execution by Total System Services, as tracked by GlobalData, include:

Bank of America’s 10-year contract worth $850m. The fixed price contract has started on 29 September 1999 and is expected to be closed by 29 September 2009. The annual value of the contract at $85m.

Capital One Financial’s six-year contract worth $750m. The fixed price contract has started on 13 October 2011 and is expected to be closed by 30 September 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $125m.

Capital One Financial’s five-year contract worth $375m. The fixed price contract has started on 08 August 2005 and is expected to be closed by 07 August 2010. The annual value of the contract stands at $75m.

NatWest Group’s 10-year contract worth $235m. The fixed price contract has started on 09 August 2000 and is expected to be closed by 09 August 2010. The annual value of the contract stands at $24m.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s nine-year contract worth $180m. The fixed price contract has started on 01 January 2003 and is expected to be closed by 31 December 2012. The annual value of the contract stands at $18m.

About Total System Services

Total System Services LLC (TSYS), a subsidiary of Global Payments Inc, is a provider of payment solutions. The company provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services for the financial institutions, governments and consumers. It offers fraud management services and other services such as customized communications to cardholders, and information verification associated with granting credit, debt collection, and customer service. TSYS offers processing services, authorization and capture of transactions, general purpose reloadable (GPR) prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts (DDA), and merchant billing services. It serves financial, automotive, e-commerce, institutions, retail, enterprise, healthcare, convenience stores, mid-market corporate sales, and restaurant sectors. The company has business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, and Middle East. TSYS is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, the US.

