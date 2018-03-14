GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

This year has started with a range of bad news for retailers — including Toys R Us and Maplin — in the UK, with many store closures, mass redundancies and profit warnings.

While major supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury’s implemented ruthless cost-cutting by getting rid of middle managers and largely kept their heads above water, others face the prospect of bankruptcy and complete failure.

Retailers are increasingly under pressure globally as margins are shrinking, and in addition the rising economic and political uncertainty due to the UK’s exit from the European Union is starting to affect consumer confidence and spending power in the UK.

Toy store chain Toys R Us is now going to close all of its 100 stores after administrators failed to find a buyer. Its collapse is due to the toxic mix of changing shopping habits, outdated store designs and rising operational costs.

The retailer’s big-box format has lost its appeal and parents prefer to order toys online.

Is there a future for toy stores in the age of ecommerce?

Not everyone will buy toys online, and having a fun day out with the family can be a great occasion for picking up some purchases in the right environment.

If Toys R Us invested more into its in-store technologies, such as virtual reality (VR) gaming experiences, interactive digital signs and mobile apps, then the retailer might have fared better.

These digital ideas would need to fit into the retailer’s overall concept. In the case of Toys R Us it should have opened smaller outlets on popular high streets, an online store and kid’s clubs and toy demos in larger stores.

Another major UK retailer that recently collapsed is electronics store chain Maplin.

As people turn to cheaper online stores for ordering electronics products, brick-and-mortar retailers like Maplin are losing out unless they can differentiate based on customer experience.

Maplin did provide some expert advice in its stores; however, it failed to take it to the next level by missing out on creating a credible digital experience and not upgrading the layout and ambience of its stores.

At the same time, the price of supplies has risen as the pound has lost a lot of value against other currencies, and the retailer has been unable to pass on any price increases to customers.

Which retailers might be next?

Struggling carpet retailer Carpetright has issued multiple profit warnings and seen its share price tumble in recent months.

While people always need carpets, there is nothing unique about this retailer’s approach.

In addition, as fewer people can afford to get on the property ladder, the demand for new carpets is slowing.

Pushchair and baby clothing specialist Mothercare recently saw its profits and share price dive, too, as competition from fashion retailers and discount stores increases.

While the higher end of this market is drifting towards premium products, lower-income customers increasingly look at second-hand products or better deals at competitors.

Sports Direct is another retailer that has failed to create a digital experience in its stores and has had a lot of negative publicity relating to the working conditions at its warehouses.

Its stores feel claustrophobic while infamous owner Mike Ashley desperately talks about his dream of becoming the “Selfridges of sport”.

So far, the share price has only been in moderate decline, with some ups and downs; however, competition with branded stores and online retailers is intensifying.

Even fashion champion Topshop could run into problems this year, as it started to reduce its workforce and is running out of innovation while parent group Arcadia is struggling with a pension deficit that has already led to the failure of its department store chain, BHS.

And instead of addressing the issues, controversial retail magnate owner Philip Green keeps sailing around the Mediterranean on his yacht, contemplating on selling his retail business before it eventually tanks, and stays busy by feuding publicly with leading politicians.