GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on blockchain in November 2019, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Most popular tweets in blockchain in November 2019: the top ten

1. Tuur Demeester’s tweet about bitcoin’s parabolic uptrend

Tuur Demeester, the founder of Adamant Capital, a venture fund focussed on bitcoin, tweeted about how the cryptocurrency’s parabolic uptrend that started in January 2015 is still continuing. He shared a graph that showed how the bitcoin suffered a dip in March 2019, but bounced back in April 2019.

Tuur considered this as an opportunity and urged investors to buy bitcoin.

Bitcoin's parabolic uptrend which started in January 2015 is still intact. Now nearly touching support again, for the first time since March 2019. #buythedip pic.twitter.com/ohMOPEEjiR — Tuur Demeester (@TuurDemeester) November 22, 2019

Username: Tuur Demeester

Twitter handle: @TuurDemeester

Retweets: 664

Likes: 2,356

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

2. Charles Hoskinson’s tweet about crypto’s performance

Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IOHK, a technology company, tweeted about the concerns related to bitcoin’s downturn. He noted that a global bitcoin movement is expected to change the world once the fear, uncertainty, trading, and manipulation related to bitcoin clears out.

Charles opined that bitcoin will reach $10,000 again and even move up to $100,000 in the future.

Bitcoin's price is going down? Remember everyone, after the FUD, news trading and manipulation clears out, we still have a global movement that's going to change the world. We will see 10k btc again and welcome 100k. Crypto is unstoppable. Crypto is the future pic.twitter.com/9vlgH4S7u2 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 22, 2019

Username: Charles Hoskinson

Twitter handle: @IOHK_Charles

Retweets: 587

Likes: 2,566

3. Andreas Antonopoulos’ tweet about an anonymous fund investing in start-ups

Andreas M. Antonopoulos, an author and bitcoin advocate, shared an article detailing an anonymous fund’s plans to invest $75m in bitcoin in start-ups working to improve privacy including personal data protection, online anonymity tools, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain.

The organisers of the fund are known to be from different countries and plan to invest in commercial start-ups as well as donate to non-profit organisations.

"The Unknown Fund, organized by a group of anonymous people, plans to invest and donate $75 million in bitcoin (BTC) to those startups working directly or indirectly on enhancing privacy." https://t.co/r663yhSiPe — Andreas ☮ 🌈 ⚛ ⚖ 🌐 📡 📖 📹 🔑 🛩 (@aantonop) November 14, 2019

Username: Andreas M. Antonopoulos

Twitter handle: @aantonop

Retweets: 541

Likes: 1,775

4. CZ Binance’s tweet about fake news related to Binance

Changpeng Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, criticised The Block, a cryptocurrency news site, for carrying fake news about a police raid conducted on Binance’s Shanghai office. He noted that the fake news damaged Binance’s reputation as well as the crypto industry, which was already struggling from a downturn.

He demanded that the site take responsibility for the fake news and apologise.

Instead of apologizing to the community for the fake headline news of the non-existent "police raid", which damaged our reputation, and $btc price, theBlock now tries to argue if there was an office, if CZ had a meeting… who cares? Own up & apologize for your mistake. https://t.co/PWjQ7FzEc6 — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) November 23, 2019

Username: CZ Binance

Twitter handle: @cz_binance

Retweets: 503

Likes: 2,515

5. Charlie Shrem’s tweet about the best way to hold bitcoin

Charlie Shrem, an entrepreneur and bitcoin advocate, opined that the best way to earn more through bitcoin was to stay invested in the cryptocurrency for a longer time such as ten to 20 years. Industry experts, in fact, suggest that those investing in crypto markets should hold at least one bitcoin for a longer term, added Charlie.

Honestly the best way to hold #bitcoin forever is to get 5 to 10 BTC and keep it in the cold storage that even you can’t access. I truly think that 5 to 10 Bitcoin will be super life-changing money in 20 years from now. Everything else just spend and use as you want — Charlie Shrem (@CharlieShrem) November 2, 2019

Username: Charlie Shrem

Twitter handle: @CharlieShrem

Retweets: 404

Likes: 2,022

6. Trace Mayer’s tweet about the seven network effects of bitcoin

Trace Mayer, manager at Premier Ark, a holding company, shared a video of Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, where the latter commented that bitcoin was not an effective store holder of wealth considering its volatility.

Trace expressed his disappointment regarding doubts cast by Ray on the effectiveness of cryptocurrencies in the video. He shared an article detailing the seven network effects of bitcoin including speculation, merchant adoption, consumer adoption, security developer mindshare, financialisation, and adoption as a world reserve currency.

Very bullish for #Bitcoin when brilliant minds like @RayDalio screw up Seven Network Effects analysis like Bcashers. Shows #Bitcoin is hard. https://t.co/fc1QJB8aGU Mises in Bureaucracy p. 11, "temporal distance needed… true genius very rarely acknowledged by contemporaries." pic.twitter.com/RDe4fdIBIh — Trace Mayer [Jan/3➞₿🔑∎] (@TraceMayer) November 9, 2019

Username: Trace Mayer

Twitter handle: @TraceMayer

Retweets: 299

Likes: 1,228

7. Charlie Lee’s tweet about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies being processed in ATMs

Charlie Lee, the creator of cryptocurrency litecoin, shared an article about cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum being processed by more than 6,000 ATMs across the world. He noted that litecoin was the second most supported cryptocurrency after bitcoin. More than two-thirds of the 6,000 ATMs supported litecoin, he added.

The 2nd most supported cryptocurrency in ATMs other than Bitcoin is Litecoin. LTC is supported by more than 2/3 of the 6000 Bitcoin ATMs. https://t.co/el61Xp56Mx — Charlie Lee [LTC⚡] (@SatoshiLite) November 19, 2019

Username: Charlie Lee

Twitter handle: @SatoshiLite

Retweets: 270

Likes: 1,064

8. Saifedean Ammous’ tweet about bitcoin’s ability to address multiple issues

Saifedean Ammous, an economist and bitcoin enthusiast, shared an article on how central banks were responsible for funding an age of endless war. He noted that war and central banking are interlinked as the latter help in providing funds to the government by printing more money to make-up for any gaps created after using money raised from taxes. Bitcoin can help in addressing the issues created by war such as inflation, he noted.

Bitcoin Fixes a lot of things, but none is as morally pressing as This. https://t.co/mrynJ70qUH — Saifedean Ammous (@saifedean) November 1, 2019

Username: Saifedean Ammous

Twitter handle: @saifedean

Retweets: 254

Likes: 694

9. Alistair Milne’s tweet about year-to-date performance of cryptocurrencies

Alistair Milne, an entrepreneur and investor, shared details of the year-to-date performances of various cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and tezos. He noted that tezos was the best performing cryptocurrency with an increase of 160%, followed by bitcoin at 92% and litecoin at 48%.

EOS (-1%), Cardano (-10%), Tron (-19%), Ripple (-39%), and Stellar (-50%) were the poor performing cryptocurrencies, Alistair added.

Year-to-date performances of the major cryptos: Bitcoin +92%

Ethereum +7%

Ripple -39% (included for the lols)

Bcash +34%

Litecoin +48%

EOS -1%

BSV +14%

Stellar -50%

Tron -19%

Cardano -10%

Tezos +160%

Monero +16% — Alistair Milne (@alistairmilne) November 28, 2019

Username: Alistair Milne

Twitter handle: @alistairmilne

Retweets: 233

Likes: 1,162

10. Chris Burniske’s tweet about tribalism being the biggest hindrance to crypto

Chris Burniske, partner at Placeholder VC, a venture firm, noted that tribalism was the biggest reason for exodus of human resources in the cryptocurrency industry. He noted that the phenomenon drives newcomers away and leads valuable talent to leave the industry. Chris further noted that it clouds the judgement of those committed to cryptocurrencies.

1/ Tribalism is the biggest drain on crypto's human resources that I see today. Tribal toxicity drives newcomers away, has caused valuable talent to leave the industry, and clouds the thinking of the committed. — Chris Burniske (@cburniske) November 26, 2019

Username: Chris Burniske

Twitter handle: @cburniske

Retweets: 220

Likes: 1,048 Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.