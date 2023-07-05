GlobalData offers a comprehensive analysis of Tyler Technologies, providing key insights into its Environmental, Social, and Governance(ESG) factors. By closely monitoring and aggregating mentions of Net Zero and associated ESG keywords, GlobalData delivers valuable information on Tyler Technologies‘s ESG performance. GlobalData’s company profile on Tyler Technologies offers a 360-degree view of the company, SWOT analysis, key financials, and business strategy including insights on ESG implementation among other information. Buy the report here.

Tyler Technologies, a software company that provides solutions to the public sector, has set a net-zero target for its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Tyler Technologies has calculated its Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, which include direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy, and other indirect emissions, respectively. In 2021, the company reported Scope 1 emissions of 1,184 mt CO2e, Scope 2 emissions (market-based) of 5,864 mt CO2e, Scope 2 emissions (location-based) of 6,520 mt CO2e, and Scope 3 emissions of 8,354 mt CO2e. Similarly, in 2021, the company recycled 100% of its e-waste, which amounted to 20,352 pounds. Tyler Technologies has also collaborated with Iron Mountain to responsibly recycle electronic waste, diverting it from landfills.



Tyler Technologies has taken steps to reduce its emissions, including requesting emissions data associated with Tyler accounts directly from its vendors for cloud services. The company has also requested the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) from its vendor partners for data center emissions and applied these to the emissions calculated based on vendor-provided electricity consumption associated with Tyler equipment. Tyler Technologies has calculated its Scope 3 emissions for upstream leased data centers, including colocations. The company has identified opportunities to provide employees with mass transit options to reduce its Scope 3 emissions based on current employee travel patterns.



Tyler Technologies plans to investigate strategic mitigation measures, such as purchasing renewable energy credits to offset emissions, in 2023. The company has explored converting its remaining five Tyler-owned campuses to renewable energy plans and has implemented energy-efficient alternatives at its offices, such as installing new HVAC systems and completely transitioning to LED lighting. Two out of the company's seven owned Tyler sites have adopted renewable energy plans through local utilities. Tyler Technologies aims to refine its analysis over time to set a validated emissions reduction target in the future.



In conclusion, Tyler Technologies has taken steps to reduce its emissions, including prioritizing energy and resource efficiency across its campuses and transitioning to renewable energy sources. The company also actively seeks opportunities to introduce efficiency projects focusing on water use, waste reduction, and recycling.