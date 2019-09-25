Total industry M&A deals in August 2019 worth $38.83bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 134.8% over the previous month and a rise of 172% when compared with the last 12-month average of $14.28bn.

The UK held an 18.6% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.31bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 181 deals during August 2019, marking a decrease of 21.3% over the previous month and a drop of 17.7% over the 12-month average.

The UK industry M&A deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 93.5% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $36.29bn, against the overall value of $38.83bn recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) London Stock Exchange Group’s $27bn acquisition of Refinitiv

2) The $5.58bn acquisition of Greene King by CK Noble (UK)

3) Jiangsu Shagang Group’s $2.2bn acquisition of Global Switch Holdings

4) The $989.28m acquisition of Ocado Retail by Marks and Spencer Group

5) ReAssure Group’s acquisition of Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance for $516.55m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

