Total industry M&A deals in June 2019 worth $5.52bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 58.9% over the previous month and a drop of 53.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $11.89bn.

The UK held a 1.7% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $331.03bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 197 deals during June 2019, marking a decrease of 10.5% over the previous month and a drop of 9.2% over the 12-month average.

The UK industry M&A deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 79.4% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $4.38bn, against the overall value of $5.52bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was Agapier Investments’ $2.83bn stake acquisition of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

In second place was the $623.05m asset transaction with Gamesys by JPJ Group and in third place was Bracco Imaging’s $475m acquisition of Blue Earth Diagnostics.

The $332.62m acquisition of Premier Technical Services Group by Macquarie Group and Inspired Entertainment’s acquisition of AstraGames, Bell-FruitGroup, Gamestec Leisure, Harlequin Gaming, Innov8 Gaming and Playnation for $120m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

