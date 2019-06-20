Total industry M&A deals in May 2019 worth $12.08bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_5_2019__United_Kingdom_M_A__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 8.8% over the previous month and a rise of 1.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $11.87bn.

The UK held a 7.5% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $161.77bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 215 deals during May 2019, marking a decrease of 3.2% over the previous month and a rise of 0.9% over the 12-month average.

The UK industry M&A deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 75.1% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry M&A deals stood at $9.07bn, against the overall value of $12.08bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Natura Cosmeticos’ $3.7bn acquisition of Avon Products.

In second place was the $2bn acquisition of Chevron North Sea by Ithaca Energy and in third place was Ion Investment Group’s $1.76bn acquisition of Acuris Group.

The $889m acquisition of SafeCharge International Group by Nuvei and Allianz (UK)’s acquisition of Liverpool Victoria General Insurance Group for $729.42m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.