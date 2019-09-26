Total industry private equity deals in August 2019 worth $2.78bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 78.1% over the previous month and a drop of 47.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.33bn.

The UK held a 7.9% share of the global industry private equity deal value that totalled $35.13bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 38 deals during August 2019, marking a decrease of 37.7% over the previous month and a drop of 19.2% over the 12-month average.

The UK industry private equity deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five industry private equity deals accounted for 93.3% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five private equity deals stood at $2.59bn, against the overall value of $2.78bn recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) BC Partners’ $2.1bn private equity deal with Presidio

2) The $168.58m private equity deal with easyHotel by Cadim Fonds, Citrus UK Bidco and ICAMAP Investments

3) CF Bacchus Holdings’ $121.24m private equity deal with Majestic Wine

4) The $108.31m private equity deal with Catalis by Project Sword Bidco

5) LDC (Managers)’s private equity deal with Plimsoll Productions for $96.51m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.