Total industry private equity deals in June 2019 worth $12.06bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the code below into your website to display the chart.

<iframe src=”http://image.digitalinsightresearch.in/Uploads/ImageLibrary/DealArticles/Template3_Monthly_6_2019__United_Kingdom_private_equity__Embed.html” style=”width: 100%;height: 500px;border: none;”></iframe>

The value marked an increase of 169.04% over the previous month and a rise of 169.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.47bn.

The UK held a 23.1% share of the global industry private equity deal value that totalled $52.14bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 53 deals during June 2019, marking an increase of 17.8% over the previous month and a rise of 15.2% over the 12-month average.

The UK industry private equity deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five industry private equity deals accounted for 97.3% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry private equity deals stood at $11.73bn, against the overall value of $12.06bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, KIRKBI Invest and The Blackstone Group’s $7.56bn private equity deal with Merlin Entertainments.

In second place was the $2.4bn private equity deal with BCA Marketplace by TDR Capital and in third place was MEIF six Fibre’s $709.38m private equity deal with KCOM Group.

The $672.59m private equity deal with Automobile Association Developments and Post Office by Centerbridge Partners, Jaja Finance and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Kohlberg &LLC’s private equity deal with Amcor for $394m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.