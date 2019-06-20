Total industry private equity deals in May 2019 worth $4.48bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 3315.1% over the previous month and a drop of 7.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.83bn.

The UK held a 5.8% share of the global industry private equity deal value that totalled $77.9bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 46 deals during May 2019, marking an increase of 31.4% over the previous month and a rise of 2.2% over the 12-month average.

The UK industry private equity deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five industry private equity deals accounted for 89% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry private equity deals stood at $3.99bn, against the overall value of $4.48bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was KPS Capital Partners’ $1.8bn private equity deal with Howden Group.

In second place was the $844.89m private equity deal with Tarsus Group by Charterhouse Capital Partners and in third place was SoftBank Vision Fund’s $800m private equity deal with Greensill Capital (UK).

The $292m private equity deal with TransferWise by Andreessen Horowitz, Baillie Gifford &, BlackRock, Lead Edge Capital Management, Lone Pine Capital and Vitruvian Partners and Qatar Investment Authority’s private equity deal with Severn Trent for $253.71m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

