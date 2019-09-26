Total industry venture financing deals in August 2019 worth $963.02m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 22.8% over the previous month and a rise of 5.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $912.62m.

The UK held a 5.6% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $17.21bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 73 deals during August 2019, marking a decrease of 32.4% over the previous month and a drop of 22.3% over the 12-month average.

The UK industry venture financing deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 77.7% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $748.52m, against the overall value of $963.02m recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Kinnevik, Munich Re/ERGO Corporate Venture Fund, The Saudi Public Investment Fund and Vostok New Ventures’ $550m venture financing of Babylon Healthcare Services

2) The $100m venture financing of Juvenescence by Grok Ventures and IPGL

3) Bamboo Capital Partners, DOEN Participaties, Engie Rassembleurs d’Energies, MacKinnon, Bennett & Co and Mitsubishi’s $50m venture financing of BBOXX

4) The $30.39m venture financing of carwow by Accel, Balderton Capital (UK), Christoph Kroschke HoldingKG, Daimler and Vitruvian Partners

5) Merian Chrysalis InvestmentLimited, NVM Private Equity and Praetura Ventures’ venture financing of Sorted for $18.13m.

