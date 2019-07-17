Total industry venture financing deals in June 2019 worth $949.59m were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 22.1% over the previous month and a rise of 13.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $838.36m.

The UK held a 5.3% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $18.1bn in June 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 114 deals during June 2019, marking an increase of 12.9% over the previous month and a rise of 29.6% over the 12-month average.

The UK industry venture financing deals in June 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 51.2% of the overall value during June 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry venture financing deals stood at $486.08m, against the overall value of $949.59m recorded for the month. The top announced industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in June 2019 was Accel, LeapFrog Investments and Technology Crossover Management VII’s $175m venture financing of WorldRemit.

In second place was the $143.95m venture financing of Monzo Bank by Accel, General Catalyst Partners, Goodwater Capital, Latitude Partners, Orange Digital Ventures, Passion Capital, Stripe, Thrive Capital and Y Combinator Continuity Fund I and in third place was Banco Santander, Barclays, BNY Mellon-Alcentra Mezzanine Partners, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, ING Ventures, KBC Group, Lloyds Banking Group, State Street, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, Nasdaq, MUFG Bank and UBS Group’s $63.13m venture financing of Fnality International.

The $62m venture financing of Depop by Balderton Capital (UK), Creandum Advisor, General Atlantic, HV Holtzbrinck Ventures Adviser, Octopus Ventures, Sebastian Siemiatkowski and TempoCap and Latitude Balderton Capital, Taavet Hinrikus, Target Global and Tom Stafford’s venture financing of Extracover for $42m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

