Total industry venture financing deals in May 2019 worth $1.22bn were announced in the UK, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 122.4% over the previous month and a rise of 55.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $782.37m.

The UK held a 6% share of the global industry venture financing deal value that totalled $20.46bn in May 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the UK recorded 103 deals during May 2019, marking an increase of 17.05% over the previous month and a rise of 21.2% over the 12-month average.

The UK industry venture financing deals in May 2019: Top deals

The top five industry venture financing deals accounted for 71.8% of the overall value during May 2019.

The combined value of the top five industry venture financing deals stood at $874.34m, against the overall value of $1.22bn recorded for the month. The top announced industry venture financing deal tracked by GlobalData in May 2019 was Amazon.com, Fidelity Management & Research LLC, Greenoaks Capital Management and T. Rowe Price Group’s $575m venture financing of Roofoods.

In second place was the $230m venture financing of Checkout by Blossom Capital, DST Global, Endeavor Catalyst, GIC and Insight Venture Management and in third place was Battery Ventures, Octopus Ventures, Union Square Ventures and Virgin Group’s $25m venture financing of Sofar Sounds.

The $24m venture financing of Prowler.io by Amadeus Capital Partners, Atlantic Bridge Ventures GP, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Mandatum Life Insurance, Passion Capital, Pearson, RB Capital, Singapore Innovate and Tencent Holdings and Cambridge Innovation Capital, IP Group, Merck Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Seroba Life Sciences and Taiho Ventures’ venture financing of Storm Therapeutics for $20.34m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.