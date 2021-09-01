Unisys had a portfolio of 298 central/federal government IT contracts collectively worth $18.76bn as of August 2021, according to GlobalData’s contracts database.

Among all the active contracts being executed, 237 underwent a competitive bidding process, while the rest went through Incumbent bidding.

In terms of the types of contracts, 215 were for new business, followed by 50 extension contracts, 18 new contracts, 14 renewal contracts and one add-on contracts.

Infrastructure outsourcing led the primary types of IT services with 128 active contracts, followed by application outsourcing with 95, systems integration with 25, BPO with 22, with 18 and consulting with 10 contracts.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months

The top defence industry contracts of Unisys expected to end in the next twelve months include:

Henkel AGKGaA’s seven-year, fixed price contract worth $186m is expected to end on 01 September 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $26m.

US Internal Revenue Service’s 10-years contract worth $139m is slated to expire on 25 July 2022. The fixed price contract had an annual value of $14m.

US Census Bureau’s fixed price contract worth $102m is expected to close on 25 February 2022. The annual value of the four-year contract stood at $30m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months

The top defence industry contracts announced by Unisys in the last twelve months include:

European Union’s four-year, fixed price contract worth $216m was announced on 20 July 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $54m.

State of Nevada Department of Public Safety’s announced a seven-year contract worth $36m on 05 August 2020. The fixed price contract has an annual value of $5m.

State of North Dakota, five-year fixed price contract worth $3m was announced on 02 November 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Top contracts by value

The top five central/federal government industry contracts by contract value under execution by Unisys, as tracked by GlobalData, include:

US Department of Homeland Security’s five-year contract worth $1000m. The idiq contract has started on 26 March 2012 and is expected to be closed by 25 March 2017. The annual value of the contract at $200m.

US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s eight-year contract worth $900m. The idiq contract has started on 01 November 2010 and is expected to be closed by 31 October 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $112m.

US Internal Revenue Service’s 15-year contract worth $750m. The fixed price contract has started on 10 December 1998 and is expected to be closed by 09 December 2013. The annual value of the contract stands at $50m.

US Information Systems Agency’s 10-year contract worth $697m. The idiq contract has started on 01 June 2008 and is expected to be closed by 31 May 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $70m.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 10-year contract worth $681m. The fixed price contract has started on 14 July 2014 and is expected to be closed by 15 July 2024. The annual value of the contract stands at $68m.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp (Unisys) is a global information technology company that offers digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; security software and services; advanced analytics; application services, security solutions, cloud and infrastructures, and software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. The company also designs and develops servers, operating system software, and other related products. Unisys offers. It serves government, financial services, communication, life sciences, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, retail, and transportation markets. Unisys markets products through direct sales force and distributors in overseas markets. The company has operations across the US, Europe, and Asia-Pacific region. Unisys is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, the US.

Methodology: