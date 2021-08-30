Unisys was the top IT vendor for the NSW Government, securing one contract worth $140m, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 93 vendors, NEC stood in the second position with four IT contracts worth $120.65m, followed by AC3 with seven contracts valued at $69.79m, Sectra with two contracts worth $60.91m, Infosys with one contract worth $60m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of NSW Government, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application integration (by Sectra)

Application maintenance & support (by Sectra and Unisys)

Application management (by Sectra and Unisys)

BPO (by Infosys)

Data centre services (by AC3 and Unisys)

Desktop support & management services (by NEC and Unisys)

Finance & accounting BPO (by Infosys)

HR BPO (by Infosys)

Infrastructure management (by AC3, NEC and Unisys)

Network management (by AC3, NEC and Unisys)

Server management (by AC3 and Unisys)

Storage services (by AC3 and Unisys)

Systems integration (by Sectra)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the NSW Government, AC3 topped the table with seven contracts, followed by Dimension Data with five contracts, NEC with four contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Infrastructure outsourcing Solutions accounted for 35.48%, of the overall contracts for the NSW Government, followed by application outsourcing (34.41%), systems integration (17.20%), consulting (10.75%), BPO (2.15%).

In terms of types of contracts, 93.88% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 5.10% accounted for Application outsourcing. Extension contracts accounted for 1.02% of the total contracts as of July 2021.

As of July 2021, 96% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of License based type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 98.21% were based in the Oceania.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the NSW Government expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The four-year, fixed price contract worth $5m with salesforce.com is expected to end on 15 June 2022. The annual value of the contract stands at $1m.

Elecdata Australia’s two-year, fixed price contract worth $4m is slated to expire on 05 November 2019. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts announced in the last 12 months



The top defense industry contracts announced by NSW Government in the last twelve months include:

The three-year, fixed price contract worth $18m with Hewlett Packard Enterprise was announced on 16 September 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $6m.

contract worth $15m with EY Business Solutions. The fixed price contract was announced on 12 January 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $3m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by NSW Government as of July 2021 include:

Unisy’s six-year contract worth $140m. The fixed price contract has started on 02 June 2015 and is expected to be closed by 01 June 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $23m.

NEC’s five-year contract worth $103m. Announced on 30 June 2015, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 29 June 2020. The annual value of the contract stands at $21m.

Methodology:

