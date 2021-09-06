Unisys was the top IT vendor for the US Customs and Border Protection, securing five contracts worth $1.35bn, according to GlobalData’s Contracts database.

Out of total 39 vendors, Accenture stood in the second position with one IT contract worth $297m, followed by Computer Sciences Corporation with one contract valued at $85m, Perspecta with one contract worth $75m, Dev Technology Group with one contract worth $48.60m.

The services offered by the top five vendors of US Customs and Border Protection, as tracked by GlobalData, include:



Application development (by Unisys)

Application integration (by Unisys)

Application maintenance & support (by Unisys)

Application management (by Unisys)

Application testing (by Unisys)

BPO (by Accenture)

Hardware integration (by Unisys)

HR BPO (by Accenture)

Infrastructure management (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

IT security services (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Network integration (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Network management (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Storage services (by Computer Sciences Corporation)

Systems integration (by Unisys)

Training services (by Unisys)

Top three vendors by volume



In terms of the number of IT contracts secured from the US Customs and Border Protection, Unisys topped the table with five contracts, followed by Testpros with two contracts, Snap with two contracts.

Top contracts by the type of IT service



Application outsourcing Solutions accounted for 64.10%, of the overall contracts for the US Customs and Border Protection, followed by infrastructure outsourcing (17.95%), consulting (10.26%), BPO (5.13%), systems integration (2.56%).

In terms of types of contracts, 95% of IT contracts accounted for the new business category and 2.50% accounted for Infrastructure outsourcing. New contracts accounted for 2.50% of the total contracts as of August 2021.

As of August 2021, 95% of all the IT contracts were of the fixed price type and 2% were of IDIQ type. In terms of the geographic scope of the contracts, 100% were based in the US.

Top contracts expected to end in the next 12 months



The top defense industry contracts of the US Customs and Border Protection expected to end in the next twelve months are:

The five-year, fixed price contract worth $65m with Unisys is expected to end on 17 October 2021. The annual value of the contract stands at $13m.

Customer Value Partner’s four-year, fixed price contract worth $7m is slated to expire on 02 November 2017. The annual value of the contract stands at $2m.

Top contracts by value



The top defense industry contracts, in terms of value, issued and currently under execution by US Customs and Border Protection as of August 2021 include:

Unisy’s five-year contract worth $460m. The idiq contract has started on 17 July 2013 and is expected to be closed by 16 July 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $92m.

Unisy’s five-year contract worth $460m. Announced on 15 July 2013, the fixed price contract is due to expire on 15 July 2018. The annual value of the contract stands at $92m.

Methodology:

