Total industry M&A deals in August 2019 worth $79.36bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 42.1% over the previous month and a drop of 26.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $107.59bn.

The US held a 38.1% share of the global industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.31bn in August 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 751 deals during August 2019, marking a decrease of 16.7% over the previous month and a drop of 15.7% over the 12-month average.

The US industry M&A deals in August 2019: Top deals

The top five industry M&A deals accounted for 54.7% of the overall value during August 2019.

The combined value of the top five M&A deals stood at $43.37bn, against the overall value of $79.36bn recorded for the month.

The top five industry deals of August 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) The $21.65bn merger of CBS and Viacom

2) The $10.7bn asset transaction with Symantec by Broadcom

3) Hilcorp Alaska’s $5.6bn asset transaction with BP

4) The $2.72bn acquisition of Wesco Aircraft Holdings by Pattonair

5) VMware’s acquisition of Pivotal Software for $2.7bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

